Porthmadog’s Purple Moose brewery and Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts are calling for a level playing field for small, independent brewers to be able to sell their drinks more widely in the country’s pubs.
Mrs Saville Roberts organised an industry event in Westminster, London, which was attended by like-minded campaigners, breweries, and parliamentarians.
The MP said the cross-party event, which included a presentation from the Society for Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) highlighted the need to level the playing field for craft brewers, many of whom are locked out of local pubs because of restrictive supply contracts between pub chains and larger producers.
UK government is conducting a review to assess market barriers that affect access to pubs for independent brewers.
Beer sold in pubs is highly restricted with 78 per cent of the beer volume from five global companies and the top ten brands sold in pubs nearly all owned by large companies. Small breweries are unable to sell to 62 per cent of pubs in their local area and 79 per cent say the main obstacle is that beer lines are permanently allocated to global brewers.
The Guest Beer Agreement – currently only in place in Scotland - gives tied pub tenants the right to stock at least one guest beer from any brewer, opening vital routes to market for smaller producers, stimulating local economic growth.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “I’m proud to be working alongside campaigners to champion our independent breweries - enterprises that are at the heart of our communities and local economies.
“The success of the Scottish Guest Beer Agreement shows what’s possible when legislation supports competition and consumer choice.
“Brewers elsewhere in the UK like those in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, deserve the same opportunity.
“A UK-wide Guest Beer Agreement would mean more local beers on more local bars, supporting jobs, boosting rural economies, and helping pubs thrive.”
“Small breweries such as Purple Moose Brewery in Porthmadog are vital to our local economies and cultural identity.
“They want to be able to exist alongside global breweries on the bar. The current government review provides an opportunity to level the playing fields for our small breweries.”
Managing Director of Purple Moose Brewery, Lawrence Washington agrees. He said: “It is clear, from talking to publicans in our region, that there is high consumer demand for beer produced by local independent breweries to be served in pubs.
“Yet many are barred from purchasing these products.
“Pubs are really struggling at the moment with the significant cost increases of recent years having a huge impact.
“If consumers want to see local independent beers served and want to see pubs survive, surely the answer is to allow consumer choice to win through and help pubs thrive once more.
“Publicans must be allowed the opportunity to buy a beer directly from their local brewer.”
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