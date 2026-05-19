A Porthmadog man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to denying a charge of using threatening behaviour.
Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 14 May heard that Tommy Roberts, of 28 Chapel Street pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment in Porthmadog on 9 January this year.
Roberts, 78, is next due to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 2 July, with a trial date set for 13 November.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.
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