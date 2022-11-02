Man jailed after admitting racially aggravated assault of Mo Pleasure
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire.
Hefin Parker, of 1 Toll House, Llanbadarn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 November.
The 25-year-old – who is currently serving a jail term – admitted the racially aggravated assault of Mo Pleasure at the Pier Pressure nightclub in Aberystwyth on 3 April.
CCTV showed Parker assaulting Mr Pleasure and making abusive, racist comments
A further charge of assault by beating was withdrawn.
Magistrates said the assault was “ an unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, and sentenced Parker to 26 weeks in jail to run concurrently with his current prison term.
Parker was ordered to pay Mr Pleasure – who moved to the town two years ago – compensation of £300.
