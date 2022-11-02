Man jailed after admitting racially aggravated assault of Mo Pleasure

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 4:24 pm
Mo Pleasure
Mo Pleasure was assaulted outside the Royal Pier (Cambrian News/Mo Pleasure )

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been jailed for 26 weeks after pleading guilty to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire.

Hefin Parker, of 1 Toll House, Llanbadarn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 2 November.

The 25-year-old – who is currently serving a jail term – admitted the racially aggravated assault of Mo Pleasure at the Pier Pressure nightclub in Aberystwyth on 3 April.

CCTV showed Parker assaulting Mr Pleasure and making abusive, racist comments

A further charge of assault by beating was withdrawn.

Magistrates said the assault was “ an unprovoked attack of a serious nature”, and sentenced Parker to 26 weeks in jail to run concurrently with his current prison term.

Parker was ordered to pay Mr Pleasure – who moved to the town two years ago – compensation of £300.

