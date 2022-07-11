Man jailed for 12 weeks for breaching order

AN ABERYSTWYTH man who breached a restraining order has been jailed by magistrates for 12 weeks.

Sam James, of 20 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 29 June.

The 29-year-old had admitted breaching a restraining order at an earlier hearing by attending an address in Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth between 22 and 23 June.

James also pleaded guilty to possession of 48 grams of cannabis on 23 June in Aberystwyth.

Magistrates, sentencing James to a total of 12 weeks in prison, said James had “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and “for people and their property.”

No costs or surcharge were imposed.