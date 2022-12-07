AN ABERYSTWYTH man who assaulted two police officers at Bronglais Hospital has been jailed by magistrates.
Sam James, of 20 Bridge Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 December.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Morgan and Pc Jones at Bronglais in Aberystwyth on 4 December.
He also admitted a charge of using threatening behaviour.
Sentencing James to 14 weeks in prison, magistrates said that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” because the “offences were committed in a hospital setting, where vulnerable people are present”.
The court also heard the assaults were committed while James was subject to a post custodial supervision order.
James must also pay compensation to each officer of £50 as well as pay prosecution costs of £85.