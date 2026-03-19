One of my favourite parts of the show when I saw it in the West End was ‘I Know it’s Today’, delivered by three Fiona’s at different ages. Penglais School’s interpretation was great too, with all six Fiona’s (Eowyn, Danielle, young Fiona’s Emilia Sherbon/Lexie Rees, and teen Fiona’s Florence Everard-Walker/Elizabeth Owen) singing and acting the song beautifully.