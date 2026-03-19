Congratulations to all involved with ‘Shrek the Musical’ at Penglais School.
Directors Barrie Stott and Nel Rhys Evans, Musical Director Rachel Rhys, her band, and a cast of talented cast and crew pulled out all the stops to put this challenging show on.
I had the pleasure of seeing both casts over two days; what a treat!
Tobenno Okoro, delightful as Shrek on both occasions, handling the sizeable part very well.
Eowyn Vaughan was fabulously free as Fiona, with a lovely sense of humour radiating throughout the performance.
Danielle Kelly-Honey’s Fiona was also great, and showed the character’s alternating grit and vulnerability.
Leo Price and Favour Anjola relished the role of Donkey, who annoys Shrek with his constant chatter and enthusiasm.
All the Fionas, Donkeys and Shrek gave me goose bumps with the Act 1 finale song, ‘Who I’d Be’.
Standing out for me (ironic as the part requires the actor to perform on his knees) was the perfectly pompous and suitably smarmy Owen Jac Roberts’ as Lord Farquaad.
Ellie Benjamin and Mared Pugh blew me away as The Dragon. They looked and sounded stunning, and deserve full praise for their delivery of ‘Forever’.
One of my favourite parts of the show when I saw it in the West End was ‘I Know it’s Today’, delivered by three Fiona’s at different ages. Penglais School’s interpretation was great too, with all six Fiona’s (Eowyn, Danielle, young Fiona’s Emilia Sherbon/Lexie Rees, and teen Fiona’s Florence Everard-Walker/Elizabeth Owen) singing and acting the song beautifully.
Jack Foale and Marz Williams were wonderful as Pinocchio, Phoebe Glover was funny as Sugar Plum Fairy and Molly Bakewell was captivating as Gingy and the Fairy Godmother.
I wish I could mention more people but space does not allow, so well done all. I look forward to your next production.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale.
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