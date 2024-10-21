A man has been jailed for four weeks by magistrates for assaulting a woman in Aberystwyth while under the influence of alcohol.
Shaun Tooley, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 October.
The 36-year-old had previously denied four counts of assault at a hearing in August.
Tooley changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial on one count of assaulting Dina Amer in Aberystwyth on 24 August.
Charges of assaulting Emma Jones and Miriam Amer on the same day, which Tooley had denied, were withdrawn at the hearing.
A charge of assaulting Miriam Amer on 23 August in Aberystwyth was dismissed with no evidence offered.
Sentencing Tooley for the one assault, magistrates said that the offence was “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Tooley had a “previous antecedent record of like offences” and that the offence was committed “while under the influence of alcohol.”
Magistrates jailed Tooley for four weeks, with a one week reduction in sentence for the late guilty plea.
He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to the victim.
Tooley must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £250.