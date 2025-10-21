Plans to build a solar farm on agricultural land in a Gwynedd beauty spot have been rejected.
“Significant numbers” of objections were received by Gwynedd Council against the renewable energy scheme proposed on land at Lôn Pin, Llanbedrog, and it was unanimously refused on 10 October.
The project would have seen the installation of solar panels (PV) to create a 4.99MW solar farm, with associated developments on two fields, the installation of vehicular access and tracks, fencing, landscaping, two transformer stations to gather and distribute electricity produced, and underground cables.
The site is within the area of the Western Llŷn Special Landscape Area and Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.
Concerns included impact on farming, visuals, an air ambulance helicopter landing spot, footpaths and “opening the door” to similar developments.
Developers claimed it would have “limited” impact on local amenities but would allow agricultural use to continue whilst providing renewable energy.
The application was submitted by managing director of Lôn Pin Solar, Dr Chris Bale who said the site had been “carefully selected” to minimise visual impact on residents.
“Once built it would be only visible from a handful of properties, most of them at a significant distance,” he said.
“Those residents who thought they would be affected have been offered support planting to provide visual mitigation.”
He said “benefits” included sustainability of farming, income streams, supporting local farming and agricultural use of the site continuing.
There were also environmental benefits including management and development of hedgerows, a 2.5 ha of wild flower meadow and an annual cash contribution to the local community council. It would also meet local and national policies for renewable energy.
Cllr Angela Russell said “calling it a farm is misleading”, adding: “How do I describe a farm? It’s green fields, full of sheep and cattle, young lambs in the spring, birds looking for places to nest, ducking and diving, the cuckoo in the wood, the farmer whistling with his dog, trying to gather his animals, the fox crossing the fields, a few pheasants, wild ducks flying towards nearby ponds, and in the summer, the smell of grass being cut as the farmer prepares for the winter.
“This is what farming is to me, families looking after the land, producing nutritious food.
“I know this place well, it is the best agricultural land in Llanbedrog, 98 per cent grade two, of very high standards.”
She also said potatoes had been historically grown in the area for sale in local shops, adding that it was a “beautiful and quiet” place with two footpaths, and an area of wildlife, history and natural beauty.
“The community council is against it, lots of residents are against it, myself included,” she said.
“The only green thing with this will be the large fence around it.”
Cllr Louise Hughes said: “The Llŷn Peninsula is known for its outstanding natural beauty, and these things are a blot on the landscape.
“In my opinion, they are tantamount to environmental vandalism. Absolutely I am against this proposal.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.