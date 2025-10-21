Police are appealing for help to find two men they believe can assist with an investigation into an alleged assault in Barmouth.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South have released their appeal, along with pictures of the two men they are trying to identify, on social media.
Explaining more about the appeal for help, a spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We are appealing for help to identify two men who we believe can assist with an investigation into an assault.
“The incident took place in the Barmouth area on 17 August.
“If you recognise the people pictured below, we are asking you to contact officers on 101, or via the website using the link below, quoting reference number 25000681234.”
