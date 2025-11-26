A man who breached a domestic violence protection order within one day of it being issued at a holiday park in Cenarth has been jailed for a month by magistrates.
Davey Budge, of 24 Philadelphia Court, Morris Street, Morriston, Swansea, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.
The 47-year-old admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Swansea Magistrates’ Court on 21 November at Cenarth Falls Holiday Park on 22 November.
Magistrates, sentencing Budge to one month in prison, said that the offence was so serious as it was a “planned breach” of the recent order and that Budge was “under the influence at the time of the offence.”
Budge must also pay prosecution costs of £284.
