A Llandysul 18-year-old has appeared in court to plead guilty to assault and criminal damage of a car.
Nathan Brown, of 21 Lincoln Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 November.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Joe Richards in Carmarthen on 28 May this year.
Brown also pleaded guilty to damaging a Renault car belonging to Mr Richards on the same day.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Brown will be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 16 December.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
