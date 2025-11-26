A Llandysul 18-year-old has appeared in court to plead guilty to assault and criminal damage of a car.

Nathan Brown, of 21 Lincoln Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 November.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault by beating of Joe Richards in Carmarthen on 28 May this year.

Brown also pleaded guilty to damaging a Renault car belonging to Mr Richards on the same day.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Brown will be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 16 December.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.