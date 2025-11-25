A Penrhyndeudraeth man who was involved in collision while driving in Criccieth with cocaine and ketamine in his system has been handed a suspended jail sentence and banned from the road for three years.
Leon Jones, of 11 Trem y Moelwyn, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 November.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was involved in a collision on Stryd Fawr in Criccieth on 3 June.
Tests later showed Jones had cocaine and ketamine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates handed Jones a 12 week prison sentenced suspended for 12 months and disqualified him from driving for 36 months.
The court heard Jones had previous convictions, but the sentence was suspended due to the “prospect of rehabilitation.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.