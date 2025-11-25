A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman has been banned from the road for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Amy Dean, of 10 Bryn Hyfryd, Haulfryn Terrace, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 19 November.
The court heard that the 44-year-old was stopped while driving a Dacia on the A470 at Llanrwst, Conwy on 15 June this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Dean had both cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in her blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Dean from driving for three years and handed her a fine of £100.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
