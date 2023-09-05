A PWLLHELI man who left almost two dozen voicemails on a woman’s phone threatening to harm and kill her has been handed a three month alcohol ban and a community order.
Benjamin Evans, of 20 Yr Eifl, Ffordd Mela, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 31 August.
The court heard that the 43-year-old phoned Laura Ellerton “on 21 occassions and left voicemail messages threatening to harm her, to kill her and to commit a sexual act upon her” on 10 June this year.
Evans was handed an 18 month community order, to include alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days as well as up rehabilitation.
He was also made the subject of a two year restraining order.
Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.