A dancer from Pwllheli, an artist from Llanfrothen and a charity worker from Llandysul will get a unique opportunity to find love - and perhaps discover more about themselves along the way - when they take part in reality dating series, Amour & Mynydd.
The show has returned to S4C on 10 February with a new group of single individuals. They include dancer Alaw, 23, from Pwllheli, artist Jasmine, 29, from Llanfrothen, and Charity Worker Gwern, 26, from Llandysul.
Over a period of 12 days, the group live together in the luxurious Amour & Mynydd chalet in the French Alps.
Presenter Elin Fflur will guide the group through the experience, encouraging them to face tough decisions and introducing a few surprises along the way.
Elin believes that the opportunity to “have a nose at people’s lives” was responsible for the success of the first series of Amour & Mynydd.
“We all like seeing how people react to each other in a situation that’s quite intense – and I think that’s the success of reality programmes,” she said.
“Traditionally, we Welsh people are quite reserved; we don’t like revealing too much about ourselves or being completely exposed on TV. So I think that’s why the first series got so much attention.”
Unlike the usual practice of online dating, Amour & Mynydd focuses on creating face to face connections by relying on the magic of natural attraction:
A weekly vodcast, Après: Amour & Mynydd, is on S4C’s YouTube channel, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, where comedic duo and series ‘super-fans’, Mari Beard and Meilir Rhys Williams unpack the juiciest gossip from the show.
Every week, Mari and Meilir – who are well-known for their podcast ‘Cwîns’ - welcome special guests for a lively mix of chat, analysis and banter, and share their thoughts on the episodes.
