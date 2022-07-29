Man pleads guilty to being drunk in charge of vehicle
Saturday 30th July 2022 1:00 pm
A LLANDDEWI Brefi man has been fined by magistrates after pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.
Albert Worsley, of Goyallt, was found in a Ford Fiesta in the car park at The Square in Tregaron on 12 June this year, Aberystwyth magistrates heard last week.
Tests showed that the 23-year-old had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
Worsley was fined £115 by magistrates and had his licence endorsed with 10 penalty points.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £34.
