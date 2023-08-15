A PENCADER man has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of sentencing after appearing in court to pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and coercive behaviour.
Anthony Marshall, of 110 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 August.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to harassment causing fear of violence towards Sharon Thomas in Pencader.
The court heard he “made various threats of violence towards the victim on several occasions.”
Marshall also pleaded guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Miss Thomas by “monitoring her social media account, phone usage, questioning the victim’s movements and who she was associating with.”
Marshall will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 29 August and was remanded in custody until that date.