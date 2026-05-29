Work has started on the development of nine affordable homes on the Maes Twnti estate in Morfa Nefyn.
The project is part of Gwynedd Council’s Tŷ Gwynedd scheme to tackle a housing shortage and ensure locals have access to high-quality affordable homes in their own communities.
The development will include four two-bedroom houses and five three-bedroom houses. The homes are intended to meet the needs of local people, especially those who find it difficult to buy or rent a home, but who may not qualify for social housing.
Representatives from Gwynedd Council, Castlemead Group, Saer Architects and Wakemans, along with local Cllr Gareth Tudor Jones and Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, attended an event on 20 May to mark the start of the work.
This is the third development being built through the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme, with work already underway in Bangor, Llanberis, and now Morfa Nefyn. The aim is to build 90 affordable homes over the coming years, with further developments planned at other sites across the county.
Gwynedd Counil hopes to deliver more than 1,000 affordable homes, including the development of new homes through the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme but the way residents can apply for Tŷ Gwynedd homes has changed. Applications for the homes can now be submitted directly to the council as properties become available.
The council has now started administering its affordable housing schemes directly through the Housing One Stop Shop, making it easier for residents to access housing services in one place.
Construction work at Maes Twnti is expected to be completed by summer 2027.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson said: "I would like to thank everyone who joined us to mark this important milestone in Morfa Nefyn. We are determined to ensure that local people can find a suitable home in their communities by providing affordable, modern and high-quality housing. This project clearly shows that.
"The need for affordable housing in Morfa Nefyn is very high, as in many areas in Pen Llŷn and throughout Gwynedd, with the majority of local people finding it impossible to compete in the open housing market. In Morfa Nefyn, almost 75 per cent of households have been priced out of the market, which shows the extent of the challenge we face.
"That is what makes the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme so important. We are not just building houses but investing in the future of our communities and ensuring that local people have the opportunity to live in quality homes, in a time where house prices have risen beyond the reach of many."
Bart Wilkins, Contracts Director from Castlemead Group said: "Castlemead Group are delighted to have commenced construction of nine affordable homes for the Cyngor Gwynedd, under a Design and Build contract. Work is progressing well on the plot foundations with infrastructure work to follow soon.
"The new homes are designed for high thermal performance, helping future residents to save money on heating and energy bills while making the homes more comfortable to live in.
“We look forward to progressing the site through to the anticipated summer 2027 completion.”
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