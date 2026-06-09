Gwynedd mountain guide Merfyn Jones led a charity trek raising £30,186 for Hope House children’s hospice.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team member and Snowdonia Bike & Hike owner, Merfyn, nicknamed ‘Smyrff’, led 11 hikers in hot sun, deep snow and rain to reach the summit of Mt Toubkal in five days in May.
Families walked in memory of loved ones with hospice staff and proud supporters who collected sponsorship for local children and families living with a life-threatening condition.
Nurse Gemma Jones said: “We went through every season possible, but the local guides kept us upbeat by singing mesmerising chants.
“The views across the Atlas Mountains seemed to span forever.
“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and will cherish it for the rest of my life.”
Upon reaching the 4,167-metre-high summit, there were hugs and celebration, and quiet reflection.
Hiker Ben Mates undertook the challenge in memory of his late son, Reggie, and wore a poignant t-shirt bearing his son’s photo.
Adam Blackburn trekked in memory of his nephew Barney, who was born sleeping.
Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices need to raise £10million per year to run their free services.
Hospice fundraiser Claire Penney said the hike was “a complete rollercoaster”, adding: “As a team, we really held each other up when things were tough and singing out loud together kept us going.
“I feel as though we went up there a group of 11 strangers but came down as 11 friends.
“Everyone can be so proud of themselves. The money will leave a legacy of love and memories for so many local families.
“Thank you to the whole team and especially our guide, Smyrff.”
In 2028 Hope House will host its Mount Kilimanjaro challenge. Visit https://shorturl.at/0yGOg for more.
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