A NEWCASTLE Emlyn man who shot a dog with an air rifle has escaped with just a fine after appearing in court to plead guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
John Newman, of Cwmffawydd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 October.
The 70-year-old pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a dog belonging to Thomas Clemas in Newcastle Emlyn by shooting it with an rifle on 24 August this year.
Newman also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage.
Magistrates fined Newman £300 and ordered him to pay compensation to Mr Clemas of £278.84.
Magistrates also ordered him to forfeit the air rifle and pellets.
Newman must also pay £85 costs and £120 surcharge.