A man will be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to two assaults in Aberystwyth.
Robert Smith, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 14 July.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting a man and a woman on High Street in Aberystwyth on 13 July.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence probation report to be prepared.
Smith will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
