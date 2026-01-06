A Blaenau Ffestiniog man who appeared in court to plead guilty to damaging a window at his housing association home has been fined by magistrates.
Zameer Hussain, of 16 Maes y Plas, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 December.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to one charge of criminal damage by damaging a window at his home address in Blaenau Ffestiniog – which is owned by ADRA housing association - on 26 September this year.
Magistrates handed Hussain a fine of £40 and ordered him to pay compensation to the housing association of £270.74.
Hussain must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £16.
