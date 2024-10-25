A man will stand trial later this year charged with assaulting a woman in Devil’s Bridge.
Stephen Jones, of 73 Callow Crescent, Minsterley, Shrewsbury, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 38-year-old is charged with assaulting Sarah Butler in Devil’s Bridge on 21 October this year.
Jones is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 December and was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates, including conditions not to contact the victim.