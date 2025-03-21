A Bethania man has been fined by magistrates for using threatening behaviour in Aberystwyth before urinating and spitting in a police cell.
Daniel Smith, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.
The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to urinating in a cell and spitting on the door at Aberystwyth police station on 14 December last year.
Smith had initially denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 13 December, but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates handed Smith a fine of £80.
He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.