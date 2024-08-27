A man who was verbally abusive to a member of the public at Aberystwyth cemetery before spitting on a police vehicle has been fined by magistrates.
James Caine, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 9 August.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice by being “verbally abusive towards a member of public” at the cemetery on Plascrug Avenue on 4 June this year.
Caine also admitted charges related to spitting at a police vehicle as well as a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a planned court date in Aberystwyth on 8 August.
Magistrates fined Caine £80.
He must also pay £250 costs and a £32 surcharge.