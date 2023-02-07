A MID Wales dad has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of his teenage daughter
Alun Titford, from Newtown, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of his 16-year-old daughter Kaylea.
On 10 October, 2020, Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended the home of 16-year-old Kaylea Titford following a report from her family that she had died.
Kaylea, who had just turned 16, had lived with hydrocephalus and spinabifida from birth, however she had enjoyed mainstream school and was a highly talented wheelchair basketball player.
Kaylea was morbidly obese and had been confined to her bed in the months before her death in "degrading" and "inhumane" conditions, Mold Crown Court heard.
Kaylea was found in conditions described as "unfit for any animal", in soiled clothing and bed linen, following her death at the family home in Newtown.
She was popular among her peers, and her death was grieved by her school and the wider community.
The conditions in which Kaylea was found were abhorrent, and indicated shocking neglect over a prolonged period of time, both environmentally and physically.
An extensive police investigation included engagement with the Crown Prosecution Service, along with medical, dental and environmental experts. This resulted in Kaylea’s parents being charged with gross negligence manslaughter.
Kaylea’s mother, Sarah Lloyd Jones, pleaded guilty to the charge in December.
After a three-week trial, today at Mold Crown Court, Kaylea’s father Alun Titford was found guilty of the charge.
Detective Chief Inspector Jonathon Rees said: "The circumstances of Kaylea’s death were tragic, and her parents will have to live with the part they played in that for the rest of their lives.
"This investigation has been extensive, and at times harrowing given Kaylea’s age and the conditions she was living in, yet our officers and partners have worked diligently and professionally throughout.
"I would like to thank them for their efforts, and for getting justice for Kaylea.
"I would also like to thank those who knew Kaylea and members of the community in which she lived for their patience throughout this sensitive investigation."
Both parents will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 1 March.