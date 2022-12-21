Mr Brooks also read the witness statements of two marshals, Anthony Mason, a first time marshal and deputy sector marshal Robert Corlett. In his statement, Mr Mason said that he was based 10m from the traffic lights at Ballagarey and that the sun flags were out on that section of the course. He said Mr Purslow approached in the normal manner, but didn’t move over as he expected him to when taking the corner and that he believed he had either applied his brakes or they had locked up.