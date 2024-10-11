A Cardigan teenager has been banned from the road for 18 months and handed a community order after pleading guilty to riding a moped with drugs in his system.
Cai Williams, of 1 Pwllhai, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 October.
The court heard that the 18-year-old was stopped while riding a Honda SH50 moped on St Mary’s Street in Cardigan on 15 May.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory tests showed that Williams had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Williams was disqualified from driving for 18 months and handed a 12 month community order to include 66 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.