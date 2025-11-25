A Mynytho man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to using threatening behaviour in Llanbedrog.
Philip Robinson, of Ty Brics, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 November.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Anthony Biggs at Llanbedrog on 22 May this year.
Magistrates handed Robinson a fine of £200 and made him the subject of a two year restraining order.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.