A Pennant man has been banned from the road for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to a charge of drug driving.
Harry Wakley, of Ship Inn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped while driving a Volkswagen Golf on the A487 at Ffos y Ffin on 27 July this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Wakley had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Wakley from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £350.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £140.
