A Nebo man has been banned from the road for 18 months after appearing in court to admit driving while more than twice the drink drive limit.
Huw Wozencraft, of Hafan Hedd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 September.
The court heard that the 40-year-old was stopped while driving a Nissan Nivara on the B4577A at Cross Inn on 7 September.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Wozencraft had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Wozencraft from driving for 18 months and handed him a £400 fine.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £160.