A Nebo man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Thomas Jones, of Penlonlas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 74-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on 2 July by failing to attend unpaid work on 10 August and by failing to attend planned office appointment on 21 August.
Magistrates fined Jones £40.
He must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.