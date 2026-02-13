An Aberaeron woman has been fined and handed a community order after pleading guilty to using threatening behaviour, criminal damage, and failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Elinor Hughes, of Llety’r Alaw, Oxford Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 11 February.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in January to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Ffiona Palmer in Aberaeron on 2 December.
She also admitted causing damage to an Audi Q8 belonging to Ffiona Palmer on the same day and failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Magistrates fined Hughes £300 and handed her a community order to include a 90 day alcohol ban and rehabilitation.
She must also pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.
