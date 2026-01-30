A New Quay man has been banned from the road for 18 months after pleading guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen to police.
Adam Zamorowski, of 12 Morfa Gwyn Flats, appeared for sentencing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 46-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty at a hearing in October to failing to provide a specimen of blood in New Quay on 16 August last year.
He changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
He also admitted possession of 1.7g of amphetamine at Llanarth on 11 May.
Magistrates disqualified Zamorowski from driving for 18 months and handed him a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 rehabilitation activity days.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.