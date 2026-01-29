A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a community order.
Adam James Pacey, of 27a Penrhydlyniog, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 27 January.
The 36-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Llandudno Magistrates' Court on 1 October last year by failing to attend a planned appointment on 30 October.
Pacey was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
