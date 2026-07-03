A Newcastle Emlyn man who missed two unpaid work appointments as part of his community order has been fined by magistrates.
Karl Williams, of Flat 2, Yr Efail, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 July.
The 27-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 March this year by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on 14 and 28 May.
Magistrates handed Williams a fine of £300.
He must also pay £60 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.