A Gwynedd man who was found in possession of over £250,000 worth of cocaine has been jailed.
Craig Lloyd, 38, of Greenwood Avenue, Maesgeirchen, had left the drugs in the boot of his car, inside a box labelled with his name and address.
Officers discovered the cocaine following his arrest on 5 March.
He was detained and searched and found in possession of a quantity of cash and cocaine.
Lloyd appeared for sentencing at Caernarfon Crown Court on 27 March having previously admitted to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine.
He also admitted possession of large amounts of cash and a number of driving offences.
Lloyd was jailed for seven years and one month.
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