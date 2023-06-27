A Pencader man has escaped a road ban for speeding after magistrates heard a disqualification would be “detrimental” to his children if he lost his job.
Keiran James Pritchard, of Glantweli Uchaf, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 21 June.
The court heard that the 31-year-old was caught travelling at 41mph on the 30mph limit road at Nantycaws in Carmarthenshire on 12 October last year.
Magistrates handed Pritchard four penalty points on his licence, but did not disqualify him under the totting procedure because a ban would be “detrimental on the children as they live in Liverpool and he only sees them in school holidays.”
Magistrates also said he would lose his employment if banned, and that he also needs his licence to help his grandmother.
Pritchard was also fined £300 and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £110 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £120.