A Drefach Felindre man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.

Stephen Whitehead, of 4 Gilwen Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.

The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Focus on that A475 at Aberanc on 6 October last year.

Laboratory tests showed Whitehead had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified Whitehead from driving for 12 months and handed him a £153 fine.

He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £61.