A Drefach Felindre man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Stephen Whitehead, of 4 Gilwen Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Focus on that A475 at Aberanc on 6 October last year.
Laboratory tests showed Whitehead had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Whitehead from driving for 12 months and handed him a £153 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £61.