A Llanwnnen man attempted to overtake a car on an approach to a bend and collided with an oncoming vehicle causing damage and injuries, a court has heard.
Matthew Jevon, of 3 Bro Granell, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 September.
The court heard that the 48-year-old was driving a Suzuki Swift on the B4337 two miles north of Talsarn on 6 March this year following a Citroen C2.
Jevon “commenced to overtake it on the approach to a bend and then collided with an oncoming BMW X3,” the court heard.
As a result of the collision, the driver of the BMW X3 sustained slight injuries to his right knee and shoulder, while the BMW’s passenger sustained slight injuries to the neck and shoulder.
Jevon admitted driving without due care and attention and was fined £279 and handed six penalty points.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £110 and a £112 surcharge to fund victim services.