Pair sentenced over hotel burglary

A MAN who stole a television and computer from an Aberystwyth hotel has been jailed, while a jointly-accused woman has been handed a community order.

Danny Smith, of no fixed abode, and Sian Jones, of Jasper House, 60 Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth, both pleaded guilty to the burglary at the Four Seasons Hotel on Portland Street on 13 March when they appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

Smith, 31, also admitted criminal damage by damaging a window pane, fire alarm sensors, cctv monitor screen, and office landline at the hotel during the same incident.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to a total of 26 weeks in prison saying he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”

Jones, 27, was handed a 12-month community order to include a three-month nightly curfew and rehabilitation activities.

Smith must pay £500 in compensation to the hotel, while Jones must pay £250.