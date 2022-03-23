Pair sentenced over hotel burglary

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 24th March 2022 8:00 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A MAN who stole a television and computer from an Aberystwyth hotel has been jailed, while a jointly-accused woman has been handed a community order.

Danny Smith, of no fixed abode, and Sian Jones, of Jasper House, 60 Great Darkgate Street, Aberystwyth, both pleaded guilty to the burglary at the Four Seasons Hotel on Portland Street on 13 March when they appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

Smith, 31, also admitted criminal damage by damaging a window pane, fire alarm sensors, cctv monitor screen, and office landline at the hotel during the same incident.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to a total of 26 weeks in prison saying he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”

Jones, 27, was handed a 12-month community order to include a three-month nightly curfew and rehabilitation activities.

Smith must pay £500 in compensation to the hotel, while Jones must pay £250.

Each must also pay a surcharge to fund victim services as well as costs.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0