A Pencader man who drove with cocaine in his system in Penparcau has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years.
Christopher Rees, of 82 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.
The court heard that the 39-year-old was stopped by police while driving on Penparcau Road on 18 March this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed Rees had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Rees - who pleaded guilty to the charge at the hearing - was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 36 months.
He was also handed a fine of £120.
Rees must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.