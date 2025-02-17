A Pencader man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
Peter Thompson, of 56 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while driving a Citreon Dispatch van on the B4559 at Pencader on 23 January.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Thompson had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Thompson from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £369.
He must also pay £85 in prosecution costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £148.