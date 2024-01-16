A PENCADER man has appeared in court to plead guilty to running an illegal dog breeding business.
Marc Jones, of 1 Golwg yr Ogof, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 January.
The 39-year-old admitted a charge of dog breeding without a licence at his home address between 3 October 2020 and 1 May 2023.
He also admitted other charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, including advertising dogs for sale without a licence.
Jones is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 1 February and was remanded on unconditional bail.