A Pencader man has been fined by magistrates after admitting assaulting a police officer.
Robert Rees, of 106 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.
The 29-year-old had initially denied a charge of assaulting a police officer in Pencader on 23 Augusat last year but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.
Magistrates handed Rees a fine of £162.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £100.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.