A Pencader man has been fined by magistrates after admitting assaulting a police officer.

Robert Rees, of 106 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.

The 29-year-old had initially denied a charge of assaulting a police officer in Pencader on 23 Augusat last year but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial.

Magistrates handed Rees a fine of £162.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £100.