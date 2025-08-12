A Pencader man has been handed a community order by magistrates after pleading guilty to sending offensive messages.
Peter Halls, of Ty Cerrig, Bedw Hirion Farm, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 August.
The 42-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of sending a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character at Pencader on 29 June this year.
He changed his plea to guilty at the hearing.
Magistrates handed Halls a community order to include a 90 day alcohol ban and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £350 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
