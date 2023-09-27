A PENCADER man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with a slew of offences including assault, coercive behaviour, threats to kill and intentional strangulation.
Kieran Balmont, of 84 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 29 September.
The 20-year-old is charged with engaging in coercive or controlling behaviour between 1 June and 27 September, along with three assaults of a woman between 1 and 30 June, on 3 August and 27 September.
Balmont is further charged with intentional strangulation between 26 and 27 September, and making threats to kill over the same dates.
He is also faces a charge of the theft of a mobile phone on 27 September.
Balmont pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage by damaging a door and a television at Maescader between 26 and 27 September.
No pleas were entered on the other six charges.
Balmont is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 30 October.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.