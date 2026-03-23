A Pencader man who failed to show up for a court sentencing hearing for assaulting a woman in Swansea has been held in custody by magistrates.

Gwion Davies, of 41 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.

At an earlier hearing, Davies had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Swansea on 31 January this year.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and Davies is due to be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 25 March.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that sentencing date.