A Pencader man who failed to show up for a court sentencing hearing for assaulting a woman in Swansea has been held in custody by magistrates.
Gwion Davies, of 41 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 February.
At an earlier hearing, Davies had pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Swansea on 31 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and Davies is due to be sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 25 March.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that sentencing date.
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