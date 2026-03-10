A Pwllheli man has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.
Iwan Jones, of 27 Yr Eifl, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in Llanbedrog on 7 January.
Jones also pleaded guilty to assaulting a female police officer and obstructing another police officer on the same day.
Magistrates handed Jones a 12 month community order to include 60 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
Jones was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.