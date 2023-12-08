A Pencader man who pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal dog breeding and selling may face a crown court proceeds of crime hearing, a court has heard.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday, 7 December that Marc Jones, of 1 Golwg yr Ogof, had entered written guilty pleas to two counts of dog breeding without a licence from his home between October 2020 and May this year and one count of selling dogs without a licence from his home address between 11 October 2021 and 1 May this year.
The 39-year-old did not appear for the hearing and magistrates “noted his written guilty plea” and adjourned the case for Jones to appear in person after the “prosecution indicated that this case will need to be sent to the Crown Court for an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act.”
Jones is next due to appear before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 11 January.